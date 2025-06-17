Olly Murs headlines live at Lincoln Castle

The Stranglers live at Lincoln Castle.

A 10-night run of world class entertainment at Lincoln Castle is coming to its finale with more top acts.

Olly Murs takes to the stage tonight (June 25) with Lemar and Absnt Mind; on June 27 are The Human League, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey and Blancmange and on June 28 are Simple Minds and China Crisis.

Live at Lincoln Castle concerts, presented by TK Maxx, kicked off with English rock band The Stranglers, supported by fellow punk pioneers Buzzcocks.

The headline concerts are part of an ongoing partnership between Lincolnshire County Council and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor to bring world class artists to perform in this historic location.

Cuffe and Taylor promoter Mark Harrison said: “What an amazing month we have planned for Lincoln. With 10 brilliant headlining artists set to bring their incredible talents to the city along with their many special guests and support artists we are set to create some very memorable moments for music fans.

“Lincoln Castle provides a beautiful location for our concert series and we’re looking forward to getting those doors open and welcoming many thousands of people over the coming weeks.”

Kim Vickers, Lincoln Castle general manager, added: “June is finally here and we’re once again getting ready to throw open the gates for Live at Lincoln Castle.

“And this year it’ll be even bigger and better, with 10 nights of incredible live music from world-class acts.

“These concerts add to the rich history of the castle as an entertainment space, and we can’t wait to get started with this year’s series!”

Tickets are on sale from lincolncastle.com

Doors to each show open at 6pm with entertainment expected to finish around 10.30pm.

General admission and accessible customers’ entry is via the castle’s Eastgate entrance on Castle Hill, while VIP customers will enter via the Westgate entrance on Union Road.

The venue Box Office will be located at Castle Square and is open on show from 4pm to 9.30pm.

For more information fans can head to https://shorturl.at/PQPYF