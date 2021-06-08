On-call firefighters wanted for Sleaford

Sleaford Fire Station is calling out for new on-call firefighters.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service is currently searching for people to take on this role.

On-call firefighters carry pagers; when these sound, they need to get to the fire station within five minutes from their home of place of work.

However, shifts can be flexible and based around other commitments and responsibilities.

An on-call firefighter fact sheet.

Watch Commander Support Kerry Raynor, at Sleaford Fire Station, said: “We’re particularly looking for people to cover shifts from Monday to Friday during the day and occasional weekends.

“This could be the perfect role for you if you’ve got older children or work flexibly from home or from somewhere nearby.

“We’re always happy to meet people who are interested in becoming On-Call firefighters and to show them round the station, or to talk to people about what the job involves.”

More details, including pay, training and how to apply, can be found at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lfr or via the recruitment team by phone on 0800 3580 204 or by emailing [email protected]

Applicants must be aged 18 or over.