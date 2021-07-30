On the road again – charity concert dates set for RAF Cranwell band

Malcolm Goodman, of the Royal Air Force Music Charitable Trust.

The Band of the RAF College has two charity dates lined up for the autumn.

The shows are presented by the Royal Air Force Music Charitable Trust, which promotes concerts by the band but also the Central Band of the RAF and RAF Regiment Band, of RAF Northolt, to raise welfare funds.

During the last 16 months, social distancing has prevented all live concerts, resulting in the charity losing all of its income. However, as it run on an entirely voluntary basis from its home office in Newark, it has survived.

The musicians, meanwhile, have been supporting the NHS in various roles.

The charity was founded by former RAF Cranwell musician Malcolm Goodman in 2004 and is managed with the support of two other retired RAF musicians from Sleaford.

Malcolm said: “Covid-19 has been a terrible time for so many people, and in our case the lack of live music has stopped all our fundraising. However, throughout the various lockdowns we continued to plan and then cancel more concerts to ensure we would be ready to resume our activities immediately social distancing restrictions were lifted.

“Consequently, July 19 represents the ‘starting pistol’ for our concerts to return with a renewed confidence for the future. I know all RAF musicians are desperate to get back on the concert stage again, so I’m pleased that after so many months of silence we can now bring live music back for all to enjoy.”