On top of the world! Brotherhood climbs mountain to improve their mental health

On top of the world! Members of the Brotherhood Project on the summit of Ben Nevis.

Five members of the Brotherhood Project faced the challenge to raise funds for the charity supporting it - Bro Pro UK - which was launched two years ago by the New Life Centre in Spilsby.

Since then, the Project has gone from strength to strength, with five locations in Spilsby, Skegness, Mablethorpe, Louth and Cleethorpes and a sixth, Alford, launching this month.

So far the fundraiser has raised £3,000. The group stayed in Fort William, supporting each other to the summit 1,345 metres above sea level.

The view from the summit on Ben Nevis.

Founder and project lead David Bruce said the charity fundraiser had been postponed for a year due to Covid restrictions.

"We had already split into two groups, with the first reaching the summit last year," he said.

"Our group was made up of five guys from our region.

“Ben Nevis was one of the toughest things I have done to date.

The Brotherhood Project team lead David Bruce.

"It took me all my strength to summit the mountain. I was fortunate to climb Ben Nevis with four other guys, who ensured we all made it to the top together.

"This is what I love about the Brotherthood and one of the reasons we created it in the first place.

"If the project can help prevent one suicide by providing a safe place for men to talk, then it is doing it was created to do.

"Surround yourself with those who believe in you, who champion you; who only want the best for you! That to me is a brother for life.”

'We did it': The Brotherhood Project celebrating reaching the top of Ben Nevis.

A member of the group called Jonathon said he started going to the group at the Storehouse a year and a half ago when he wasn't in a good place.

"Through the support of David and and the team, I was able to overcome some personal mountains in my life," he said

"I did Ben Nevis to try and prove to myself that I can achieve anything if I put my mind to it and hopefully spur others on to reach out and get the help they need.

"If I can do it, anyone can."

David Bruce, right, climbing Ben Nevis with the Brotherhood Project.