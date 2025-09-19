On your bike for first Chopper, Trike and Custom Bike Show in Skegness

Wheels of all shapes and sizes are set to roar into Skegness this weekend for the first ever Chopper, Trike and Custom Bike Show.

The event has been organised by by Dee'Dee Lee and Co Entertainment and takes place in and around The Suncastle on Sunday.

As well as an outside display of Chopper Motorbikes, Trikes, Classics, Crusiers, Sports, Ratbikes and the unusual, there will be entertainment, music, stalls, food and drink from the bar inside. There will be awards for the best bikes in show.

Dee'Dee commented: "Our company helps festivals and carnivals – and entertains at Family Variety shows in Skegness, Lincolnshire and around the country – but this is our first motorbike event.

"There is a lot of interest already from all different types of Motorbike clubs, groups including the National Chopper Club, SkegVegas Pirates, Steampunk creations, Harley, Triumph, motor racing groups and scooterists.

"We even hope the Honda Goldwings, who had to sadly cancel their event this year, will turn up.”

The event which starts at 11am is open to all bikers and everyone interested in bikes, young and old.

Judging takes place from 3pm and judges, including The Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes, will have the hard decision to award the Best in Show as there will be some amazing bikes.

Entry is: £3, under 12 years free. The event will be raising funds for the charity SSAFA on the day.

For further details, contact: Dee'Dee on 07944134105