'Once in a lifetime' honour for Skegness Poppy Appeal organiser

Skegness Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal organiser Tracy Turner has described her invitation to the Royal Garden Party as a ‘once in a lifetime honour’.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tracy, who last year led the community project to create and place over 37,000 poppies for a Remembrance display around the Clock Tower, said she received a call inviting her to the prestigious event at Buckingham Palace in May quite out of the blue.

It followed a visit by the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Andrew Clark to the Poppy Shop in the Hildreds Centre to find out more about the project. which attracted worldwide interest and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Well I have no idea how I haven’t combusted in the last few days,” Tracy posted on social media.

Tracy Turner (left) proudly displaying the Remembrance display at the Clock Tower and (right) the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Andrew Clark sat on the throne in the Poppy Shop.

“I am shocked, honoured, humbled and beyond excited to have been invited to a Royal Garden Party in May!

“I would like to say ‘speechless’ but that most certainly isn’t the case...

“An invite is a once in a lifetime occasion for people like us who get put forward for such an auspicious invitation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Last year our secretary Louise Clarkson got to go to the Garden Party with an award through her work and so, sadly, she can’t come this year.

"However, our chairman Kev Wooley will be accompanying me as we go for a stroll around the Palace gardens, sip some afternoon tea and sample the cakes and other offerings, whilst soaking up this incredible moment.

“We never forget that without our members and the community the project wouldn’t have happened and so we will do everything we can to record our visit and take everyone along for the day.”

Kevin added: “I'm so proud to be Tracy’s ‘plus one’ and so proud of Tracy. The branch will however have to purchase a new Tudor crown chairman's chain of office as I can't be incorrectly dressed for His Majesty!

"Well done and it's such a shame our hard-working secretary Lou can't be there too.”