'One Kind Word' song recorded in Lincolnshire to support Anti-Bully Week

County Care, with groups across Lincolnshire, has Anti-Bullying Week 2021 with the release of a song called ‘One Kind Word’.

Students from Skegness and Holbeach were involved in the recording, which is available to stream on SoundCloud, iTunes, Spotify and Amazon music. A video has also been released on YouTube.

The County Care Group offers a wide range of tailored support services for people living with learning disabilities, autism, and mental health challenges - as well as older adults that may need support to live well at home.

Empowering service users to live their best lives, County Care say they were 'super excited' to get involved in

supporting Anti-bullying Week.

Matt Somerscale, one of our fantastic Community Support Workers by day and lead singer and ukulele player by night, has written and recorded the song with service users.

Matt says: “Talking to our customers about the idea of this song and what it means to them, there was an overwhelming sense that many had experienced bullying at one time or another”

Kelvin Morris, Community Skills Project Manager, said: “This song has been created to celebrate the coming together of humankind in sharing ‘one kind word’ in support of those who at times, experience isolation.”