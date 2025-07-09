One leg, three Peaks - incredible challenge of Skegness man to say thanks to charity for saving his life

Sean Booth during training for the Three Peaks Challenge.

A Skegness man, who lost a leg in a horrific motorbike accident, is setting out on a mammouth challenge that will see him climb the three highest peaks in the UK in just three days.

Sean Booth was left fighting for his life after being knocked off his motorbike and then run over by a passing vehicle and credits the quick response Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance team for saving him.

Now, having been fitted with a prosthetic limb, Sean is taking on the Three Peaks Challenge for the charity —summiting of Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, and Snowdon.

How far he has come since the accident is clear from his recollections of the day that changed his life.

“I was on my way home and a car pulled out of a junction and took me off my bike. As I laid there, I thought I had got away with it, but a car travelling 60mph in the other direction hit me and caused the damage,” explained Sean.

“I was lucky that the first two people on the scene were an off-duty paramedic and a firefighter, and they put a torniquet on my leg until the ambulance got there.

"When the air ambulance also arrived, I couldn’t be lifted because of the loss of blood. The doctor from the air ambulance then joined us in the normal ambulance and gave me first aid for the three hours it took to reach the hospital.

"Without him I wouldn’t have made it, as the paramedics weren’t trained to do what he was doing for that length of time. It wasn’t even just the first aid he was giving; he was giving directions to the driver. He was incredible.”

Sean’s left leg was amputated just above the knee, leaving him with just 7.5 inches of bone in his leg.

During the first 18 months of recovery, Sean feared he would have to spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair due to the shortness of the stump.

“I had my leg amputated immediately and I had about eight operations on my arm and a further three or four on my stump. I couldn’t walk, and a conventional prosthetic just kept falling off,” he said.

Despite the setbacks, it was during this time that Sean came up with the idea of completing the Three Peaks Challenge.

“I dragged myself up two flights of stairs at the Phoenix Fitness gym in Skegness about six weeks after the crash and they thought I was insane,” he said. “One of my arms was in a cast, so I couldn’t really do much once I got up there, but I just wanted to get into my gym.

"They actually then gave me a free lifetime membership which gave me a bit of a spur on, and I came up with the daft idea of doing the Three Peaks.”

Hope came in early 2023, when Sean was informed about osseointegration – a procedure where a metal bar is implanted permanently into the bone for a prosthetic to attach to. This operation is not available on the NHS and can only be performed by one team of surgeons in the UK.

“Within 12 days I was on a leg, and although I couldn’t walk properly, at least I was on a leg,” he said. “By a couple of months in, I was walking full time.

“Obviously, it still hurts and it’s very painful, you get nerve pain and muscle soreness, and my quadriceps are about two inches long, so I haven’t got the largest muscles.

“But osseointegration gives you a quality of life back and I’m a big believer in integrity, so when I said I would do the challenge, a lot of people still thought I was joking, but because I said I’m going to do it, I will do it.”

After a gruelling period of training, the challenge starts today (Wednesday, July 9). Sean will be joined by friends and his team from Dorset Orthopaedic to demonstrate the immense capabilities of osseointegration. He plans to take a spare leg as back-up after breaking the foot during training.

“I didn’t realise quite how hard this challenge was going to be. I did a climb in Matlock which was equivalent to about half the amount of Snowdon, and it was hard work,” he said.

“The main difficulty will be where I place my footing, as if I had a longer stump and my own knee, I’d have more control.

“The next hardest thing will be recovery. Normally, if I climbed one of these mountains, I would need some recovery over the next couple of days, but doing three in three days obviously won’t allow for this."

It reportedly costs an average of £4600 when an air ambulance attends an incident and transports a patient to hospital.

“Ideally if I can raise enough money to save one life, it would be brilliant,” he saod. “On a personal level, I just want to prove that it’s possible if you don’t give up. ”

To make a donation, visit Sean’s GoFundMe page at gofund.me/c46c6dd0.