A Skegness man, who lost a leg in a horrific motorbike accident, has climbed the three highest peaks in the UK in just three days.

Sean Booth was left fighting for his life after being knocked off his motorbike and then run over by a passing vehicle and credits the quick response Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance team for saving him.

Now, having been fitted with a prosthetic limb, Sean has achieved the incredible feat of summiting Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, and Snowdon, raising more than £5,000 for the charity.

At the top of Snowdon, Sean celebrated along with supporters of friends and his team from Dorset Orthopaedic who were accompanying him. Then on the decent his resilience was challenged once again.

On top of the world - Sean Booth, pictured with his team, after climbing the three highest peaks in the UK on one leg - in just three days.

“This is normally the easiest of the the and going up was certainly done smoothly in under three hours for us,” he said.

“The descent ended horribly – a knee injury suffered on Scafell Pike on Thursday meant five minutes into the descent I couldn't bend my actual knee, which normally has to do most of the bending coming down.

"So, in excruciating pain, I had to swing my legs outwards as I couldn't bend either knee.

"Obviously, mentally knowing I had a three-hour tough walk in level 10 pain was a blow.

Never give up - Sean Booth during the Three Peaks challenge.

"This was the reason I was there, though – to push myself to a place where it was me against me mentally, and me and the team against the mountain physically.

“I’m so proud of all of my team.”

How far he has come since the accident is clear from his recollections of the day that changed his life.

“I was on my way home and a car pulled out of a junction and took me off my bike. As I laid there, I thought I had got away with it, but a car travelling 60mph in the other direction hit me and caused the damage,” explained Sean.

“I was lucky that the first two people on the scene were an off-duty paramedic and a firefighter, and they put a torniquet on my leg until the ambulance got there.

"When the air ambulance also arrived, I couldn’t be lifted because of the loss of blood. The doctor from the air ambulance then joined us in the normal ambulance and gave me first aid for the three hours it took to reach the hospital.

"Without him I wouldn’t have made it -he was incredible.”

Sean’s left leg was amputated just above the knee, leaving him with just 7.5 inches of bone in his leg.

During the first 18 months of recovery, Sean feared he would have to spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair due to the shortness of the stump.

“I couldn’t walk, and a conventional prosthetic just kept falling off,” he said.

Despite the setbacks, it was during this time that Sean came up with the idea of completing the Three Peaks Challenge.

“I dragged myself up two flights of stairs at the Phoenix Fitness gym in Skegness about six weeks after the crash and they thought I was insane,” he said.

"They actually then gave me a free lifetime membership which gave me a bit of a spur on, and I came up with the daft idea of doing the Three Peaks.”

Hope came in early 2023, when Sean was informed about osseointegration – a procedure where a metal bar is implanted permanently into the bone for a prosthetic to attach to.

“Within 12 days I was on a leg, and although I couldn’t walk properly, at least I was on a leg,” he said. “By a couple of months in, I was walking full time.

“Obviously, it still hurts and it’s very painful. but osseointegration gives you a quality of life back.”

It reportedly costs an average of £4,600 when an air ambulance attends an incident and transports a patient to hospital.

“Ideally, if I can raise enough money to save one life, it would be brilliant,” he said. “On a personal level, I just want to prove that it’s possible if you don’t give up. ”

To make a donation, visit Sean’s GoFundMe page at gofund.me/c46c6dd0.