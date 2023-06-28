​A new charity shop has opened, aiming to continue a national charity’s work to support those struggling with their mental health.

Mayor Coun Julia Simmons (centre) opens the new Mind shop with regional manager Keven Willows (third right). Photo: Mick Fox

​On Friday (June 23), Mind the mental health charity opened the doors of a new shop on Market Place in Louth, which will offer everything from stylish clothing and vintage must-haves to bric-a-brac bargains.

Donations and sales made at the Louth Mind shop will go to help support the one in four of us who will experience a mental health problem every year.

Kevin Willows, Regional Manager, said: “We’re so excited to welcome the people of Louth to this new Mind shop.

"Only with the community’s support will we be able to raise vital funds for Mind’s work such as the Infoline, information and advice services, and the campaigning Mind does to support the one in four of us who experience a mental health problem every year.

"There are very easy ways that everybody can get involved such as donating quality items, volunteering in the shop, or simply shopping at the store.

"I urge locals to visit the shop or get in touch to find out more about how they can support us.”

The new store was officially opened by Mayor Julia Simmons. She said: “Mind do great work in raising awareness, funds and support for all those people who experience mental health problems, thereby greatly improving the quality and equity of access to mental health services.

"I am so pleased to open this new shop in Louth and wish the staff and volunteers the very best as they welcome the local community through their doors.”

In 2022-23, Mind shops across England and Wales collectively raised £6.5 million which helps fund the charity’s vital work such as the Mind Infoline, information and advice services, and the campaigning Mind does to support the one in four of us who experience a mental health problem every year.

You can support the new shop by donating a bag of your used items, including clothing, accessories, furniture, books, records, DVDs, CDs, homeware, linens and children's games and toys, and coming in to browse a bargain.

Volunteers are also needed at the new shop, and even just an hour a week could make a huge difference.

New research by Mind shows that nearly one in ten people in the East Midlands have said they volunteer in charity shops for emotional support, and 22 percent of people from the region said they found charity shops to be supportive and friendly communities.