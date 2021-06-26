Open air lake and wellness centre hopes to be a facility for everyone

The idyllic setting for Ocean Walker Academy.

Adam Walker and his partner Gemma Clarke have spent the last three-and-a-half years creating Ocean Walker Academy, based at Langton by Wragby.

The facility, which opened to the public on Saturday, includes a seven-acre lake with four islands and a multi-use activity barn.

Former kettle and toaster salesman Adam said: “I am trying to help people because sport changed my life.

“It all started in 2006 when I watched the movie, On A Clear Day, which inspired me to step out of my comfort zone and see how capable I was.

“As a result of that I took on the English Channel but sadly I got injured and was advised to give up swimming by my surgeon.”

Adam then embarked on a path of discovery where he developed his own swimming technique, called the Ocean Walker technique.

Adam took a total of seven years to swim all the seven channels of the Oceans Seven, he was stung by a Portuguese Man o’ War in Hawaii, followed by sharks, swam with dolphins and tested to the max from huge swells to strong currents.

Adam said: “I noticed the dolphins were circling around me and I noticed one was deep beneath me.

“I thought to myself that it was swimming differently to the others – that’s when I realised it was a shark.”

He explained: “It was never meant to be a business and I was never meant to be a swimming coach but this technique was so effective that I started breaking records with the stroke and people began asking me how to do it.

“As a result of that I started coaching around the world – I went to 14 different countries before all the issues caused by Covid-19.

“I’ve been running the business since 2013/14 and it just got bigger and bigger.”

Through the Ocean Walker technique, Adam has managed to help people overcome injury and by having his own place, Adam hopes to reach out to more people and make it access for all.

On how Ocean Walker Academy was born, Adam said: “My partner saw a picture of a log cabin surrounded by a lake and she thought it would be amazing to live there.

“The farm was a mess when we purchased it, everything was overgrown and there wasn’t even a proper garden.

“I’ve had to build the project from scratch for the past three-and-a-half years.

“I felt like I really needed to complete the project as my legacy and to help others.

“Swimming is proven to have therapeutic benefits, it is one of the best sports mentally because the cold water produces a natural high, you are getting back to nature and it is a cheap sport so it ticks a lot of boxes.

“Swimming is growing year on year and I think people are keen to get back to nature.”

Adam stresses it is not just about swimming, as the facility will also offer wellness activities including yoga and meditation.

Adam said: “I have decided to make it into a wellbeing centre.

“We can do yoga, pilates, sound healing, meditation – there will be something for everybody.

“It will be a centre for everyone – there is nothing else like it!”

The lake features islands with flowers and fossil rocks and was designed by Adam and Gemma from scratch.

Adam said: “Nobody has built a purpose-built open water lake.

“It lends itself to so many positive things.

“I was written off in terms of swimming but I’ve got this never give up attitude.

“For the last seven years we’ve worked hard and invested in our future.

“It is a place for everybody bringing together people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities.”