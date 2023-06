Ten gardens are to open this weekend to raise money for the Lincolnshire Churches Trust.

One of the gardens on Westgate.

Westgate, Louth is set to host an Open Gardens on Sunday (June 25) between 1pm and 5pm to raise money for Lincolnshire Churches Trust.

A number of the gardens will feature local artists who will be showing and selling their work, with a proportion of sales going to the charity.

There will also be a plant stall, and St James’s Church will be open, selling refreshments.