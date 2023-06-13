Open Gardens this Sunday in Louth area

​​There will be two Open Gardens events in Louth on the next two Sundays by the National Garden Scheme.

What's on.

The first is this Sunday (June 18) at Woodlands in Fotherby, open between 10.30am to 4.30pm.

This is described as a “lovely mature woodland garden” with a multitude of unusual plants, many of which are available from the well-stocked RHS listed nursery.

Admission is £4, and children go free.

Then on Sunday June 24, Ludney House Farm, in Ludney, will be open from 1.30pm to 4pm.

This is described as a beautiful landscaped garden with formal and informal areas, a pond, and a mix of trees, shrubs, perennials and roses, and a wildflower area.

There will also be plenty of seating for guests to enjoy the tea and cake!