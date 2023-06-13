Register
Open Gardens this Sunday in Louth area

​​There will be two Open Gardens events in Louth on the next two Sundays by the National Garden Scheme.
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Jun 2023, 17:41 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 17:42 BST
The first is this Sunday (June 18) at Woodlands in Fotherby, open between 10.30am to 4.30pm.

This is described as a “lovely mature woodland garden” with a multitude of unusual plants, many of which are available from the well-stocked RHS listed nursery.

Admission is £4, and children go free.

Then on Sunday June 24, Ludney House Farm, in Ludney, will be open from 1.30pm to 4pm.

This is described as a beautiful landscaped garden with formal and informal areas, a pond, and a mix of trees, shrubs, perennials and roses, and a wildflower area.

There will also be plenty of seating for guests to enjoy the tea and cake!

Admission is £7 for adults, and £3 for children.

