Open Gardens this Sunday in Louth area

The first is this Sunday (June 18) at Woodlands in Fotherby, open between 10.30am to 4.30pm.
This is described as a “lovely mature woodland garden” with a multitude of unusual plants, many of which are available from the well-stocked RHS listed nursery.
Admission is £4, and children go free.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Then on Sunday June 24, Ludney House Farm, in Ludney, will be open from 1.30pm to 4pm.
This is described as a beautiful landscaped garden with formal and informal areas, a pond, and a mix of trees, shrubs, perennials and roses, and a wildflower area.
There will also be plenty of seating for guests to enjoy the tea and cake!
Admission is £7 for adults, and £3 for children.