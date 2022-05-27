Opening date announced for brrr-illiant new ice attraction at the Hive in Skegness

The -10 degree all-ear-round Ice Experience with immersive 4D effects will feature an interactive pre-show storyline from the creative team behind projects worldwide including Game of Thrones and Disney’s Frozen the Musical.

Adult visitors to the venue at Sky Pier on Grand Parade will be able to sip ice cold drinks amongst giant frozen sculptures in a real life ice bar. but the attraction is for all the family.

There will be two themed bars – the ice experience itself and a chalet themed holding bar, where families can prepare to go on a search for the Skegness Yeti.

The new attraction brings the total investment in trhe complex to over £4.5 million.

To launch the Ice Experience on Saturday, July 23, there will be live ice sculpturing performances at various locations throughout the resort along with a range of other ice-themed activities before dignitaries, local MPs and VIP’s officially open the venue that afternoon.

Members of the public and competition winners will then be invited to try the new Ice Experience for themselves.

Matthew Dickinson, Creative Director for the experience, said: “The Ice Experience has been in planning for almost three years and we are excited to bring this innovative new attraction to Skegness which will provide unique and phenomenal family and adult entertainment – an experience like no other!

“It will be the only year-round Ice Experience in the UK and will further elevate Skegness as a premier holiday destination for anyone looking for something spectacular. Following on from the “roaring” success of the Supercar VIP Lounge, which resides within the same complex and boasts being the only bar in the UK with a fully functioning Lamborghini Huracan as its centrepiece.”

Matthew added: “The creative team have done an incredible job and the new attraction has surpassed expectation.”

To find out more about The Ice Experience Skegness and to keep up to date with the latest news and bar launches, visit the website here or follow on Facebook and Instagram.