Opening date for Gainsborough's new The Range store confirmed

Following an announcement last month that The Range will be opening a new store in Gainsborough, the British retailer is excited to confirm the opening is planned for Friday, July 16.

The new store at Marshalls Yard will create 40 new full and part-time jobs for the local area.

The new branch will be located in the former Laura Ashley and Halfords store.

The introduction of The Range is expected to be a boost to the local economy and to bring increased footfall to the already popular shopping park.

The new branch in Gainsborough will be split over two floors and provide a wide selection of great value products from Home Furnishing items, including luxurious bedding, statement lighting and beautiful ornaments, to DIY lines offering so this store is expected to have something to suit everyone’s tastes and needs.

The choice of home accessories available will showcase some of the retailer’s most popular products, perfect for styling and completing a home look, while the everyday essentials will provide something for all those last-minute emergencies.

In line with current Government guidelines, the new store will have extra safety procedures in place to protect both staff and customers when it opens.

These include social distancing floor markers, sanitising stations at the store entrance and contactless payments where possible.

Charlotte Toplass from the Marshalls Yard Management team said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome The Range to our retail line up at Marshalls Yard.

"With home and garden improvements proving really popular in the current climate we have no doubt that Gainsborough shoppers will love the arrival of the new store and their fantastic product selection.”

The Range first opened a store in Plymouth in 1989 and there are now more than 180 stores across the UK and Ireland.