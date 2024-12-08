Operation Christmas toy drive weathers storm in Skegness to make children in need happy

Gifts donated by the public as part of a third annual appeal have been delivered to The Food Bank at The Storehouse in Skegness and Pilgrim Hospital’s Children’s Ward in Boston.

The van left Skegness this morning (Sunday) in spite of Storm Darragh, lashed by rain and winds gusting up to 54mph.

Organised by Brad Johnson and Carl Wheaton, the campaign is now in its third year and has now supported four causes in the area since 2022.

The team of amazing volunteers were helped this morning by two extra ‘elves’ – Mayor Coun Adrian Findley and MP for Boston and Skegness Richard Tice.

They joined the organisers at the Hideout Café and Bar to celebrate the final day of the toy drive and help load up the van before it departed.

Before the loading began, Mr Tice congratulated everyone involved in the campaign. “This is an absolutely fantastic local initiative with so many toys have been donated for children at the Pilgrim Hospital and The Storehouse,” he said.

"I’m totally in awe and want to congratulate everyone. I’m so pleased to have been invited and I want to thank everyone who has donated because it means so much to children in need.”

The Mayor, who accompanied the organisers delivering the packages, also added his congratulations. He said: “So many people have come together and given their time and effort to get the gifts sorted to make so many children happy. It’s commendable.”

Despite the weather conditions, the team hit the road with over 250 gifts, including toys, puzzles, books, selection boxes and activities.

First stop was The Food Bank at The Storehouse and the van then headed for Boston to deliver the remaining toys to the Children’s Ward.

Brad Johnson, one of the organisers of the Toy Drive, said: “Once again, we have been amazed, overwhelmed and humbled by the generosity of

our community. To see the collection growing every day has been really emotional to see.

"Thank you to everyone who’s supported us and donated.

“We also want to say thank you to Mayor Findley and Mr Tice for joining us on the final day and helping us load up the van before we set off.”

The Toy Drive was open from Saturday, November 30, to Sunday, December 8, where the community and local businesses could drop off their gifts at The Hideout Café and Bar (in Compass Gardens, Skegness).

The organisers wish to thank everyone who’s supported them so far, not just this year, but for all three years. They also wish to thank the organisations they support including NHS workers and The Food Bank at The Storehouse, who are supporting those who are vulnerable or in need in our community throughout the year.

Since its inception in 2022, the volunteers have supported The Food Bank at The Storehouse, Pilgrim Hospital, Skegness Hospital as well at the Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre.

With the growth of the gifts year on year, it’s hoped that the team can support more causes next year as the generosity and awareness increases.

The toy drive will return in 2025 for another year with plans to increase to three local causes being supported, with more information being published about them in the new year.

For more information, visit the Hideout Café and Bar Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/hideoutskegness

1 . Skegness Toy Drive Volunteers with MP Richard Tive and Mayor Coun Adrian Findley at The Hideout Cafe and Bar. Credit: Barry Robinson Photo: Barry Robinson

2 . Skegness Toy Drive Gifts under the Tree. Credit: Bradley Johnson Photo: Bradley Johnson

3 . Skegness Toy Drive Volunteers, MP Richard Tice and Mayor Coun Adrian Findley loading up before departing | Credit: Barry Robinson Photo: Barry Robinson

4 . Skegness Toy Drive Mayor Coun Adrian Findley loading toys onto the van. Photo: Barry Robinson