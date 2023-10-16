Opportunities for job seekers and businesses at free event in Gainsborough

A free event to highlight employment opportunities, career guidance and training in the district will take place in Gainsborough next month.

The West Lindsey Employment and Skills Partnership is sponsoring an Autumn Jobs and Training Fair, which will be supported by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) on Wednesday, November 1.

This interactive and informative event will take place at the Riverside Room in Gainsborough, between 10am and 2pm and offers all residents access to help and advice from employers, training providers and advice agencies.

Local employers and organisations promoting career opportunities and training in the district, will be available to talk to, with experts on hand to talk about the skills employers are looking for.

Graham Metcalfe, partnership manager for the DWP, said: “We have worked closely with the council and the Skills Partnership over many years to assist with the running of similar events, which provide employers and partners with an opportunity to connect their offers to the customer base.

“These events provide great outcomes for those able to attend. We look forward to supporting November’s event.”

West Lindsey District Council is a member of the Skills Partnership and will sponsor the event.

Amanda Bouttell is the employment and skills lead for the council is currently lining up employers to attend with job vacancies.

She said: “We’re fully committed to meeting the needs of local employers by promoting job vacancies to those seeking work. The Jobs Fair is also a great way for individuals to speak with employer’s face to face.

“They can collect information, ask questions, apply for jobs or even have a mini-interview. The event aims to give individuals that extra confidence boost to apply for job roles.”

Acis Group, based in Gainsborough, is among those attending the event. The charity employs more than 300 people across a wide range of specialisms including finance, customer service, tutors, and specialist trades such as plumbing and electricians.