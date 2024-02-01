Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As reported, National Grid is proposing a £1billion plan to build a new high voltage electricity transmission line ‘Grimsby to Walpole’ which, they say, is essential to increase the capability of Britain’s electricity transmission network in Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire, and West Norfolk.

National Grid says the proposal will ‘enhance Britain’s energy security, help reduce energy costs for consumers and combat climate change’.

The proposal includes building a new 400,000 volt (400 kV) overhead electricity transmission line, new 400 kV substations at Grimsby West and Walpole, together with three new connection substations to ‘prepare for the planned new offshore wind generation’.

No Pylons Lincolnshire campaigner Peter Phillips at a field in Burgh le Marsh that could be a site for pylons.

The preferred route crosses 90 miles of countryside – but having agreed not to go through the Lincolnshire Wolds designated area of natural beauty, campaigners say that puts the UNESCO super flyway migratory route from the Arctic to Africa which runs along the east coast at risk as well as the coast’s tourism industry.

A spokesperson for National Grid commented: “We understand that plans for new infrastructure, including pylons, can cause concern in nearby communities, and we will be giving careful consideration to environmental and community impacts, and to feedback we receive from local people and stakeholders through our first consultation process which runs until 13 March 2024.”

However, of particular concern locally are Sections 6 and 7 of the proposed route from Cumberworth – Burgh le Marsh; and Burgh le Mash - Midville.

It is also believed two of the substations are planned to be situated near the East Lindsey village of Alford on private land.

National Grid says a subsea alternative would cost significantly more, around £9.19 billion, while underground cabling would escalate to about £12.89 billion.

However, No Pylons Lincolnshire campaigners believe an integrated offshore alternative modelled on successful ones already operating in the Netherlands would work out cheaper in the long run – and be much greener.

One of the driving forces of the group locally is Peter Phillips, who lives in Burgh le Marsh.

"What we are striving for is an offshore integrated grid which would be quicker to install, prevent the disruption of the countryside and, because it’s integrated, work out cheaper in the long run,” explained Mr Phillips.

"It seems preposterous that the National Grid proposals claim to be to deliver green energy and yet they want to industrialise Lincolnshire’s green and pleasant land and, we believe, put its habitat at risk.

”We must fight this.”

A petition on change.org – Halt the Installation of Giant Power Lines in Lincolnshire's Beautiful Landscapes – has attracted more than 1,757 in just a week and with Lincolnshire consultations kicking off in Moulton Seas End Village Hall on Friday it is hoped more support can be gathered.

The consultation in Burgh le Marsh takes place in the Village Hall on Wednesday, February 7, from 2pm to 7pm.

This is followed by a consultation at the Alford Corn Exchange in Market Place, on Saturday, February 10, from 11am to 5pm.

The campaign group have set up a website with information at nopylons.co.uk

The project webpage is nationalgrid.com/g-w.

