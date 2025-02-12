Optimism and good news for businesses at East Lincs Expo

Traders and the representatives of the hospitality industry gathered at the Southview Holiday Park Hotel – proof that the 2025 season is just around the corner.

Amongst the guests were the Deputy Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes and the Jolly Fisherman, who also went along to see what’s new.

This year there was more choice from the stand holders, including hot food – and Connected Coast was flying the flag for the resort with the news more government funding is on its way.

Many will remember the trades fair’s predecessor, Caterex, which ran for 36 years at venues around the town.

After a break due to Covid, the Chamber took up the challenge of rebranding and expanding the range of business sectors participating, hence the birth of East Lincs Expo.

With a focus on business-to-business sales and services, the free to attend Expo '25 aimed to connect exhibitors with a diverse range of businesses, creating a platform for networking, collaboration, and growth.

There was a special drop-in session in the Hamilton Suite with the team from Connected Coast. Ths was an opportunity for attendees and exhibitors to get updated on the progress of local projects and find out about the benefits of the Town Investment Plan, the Town Deal projects, and the work of Connected Coast.

Paul McCooey, chair of the Chamber, said it was great to be back and was optimistic about the season.

"We are seeing lots of new stand holders this year and an increased take-up of visitors registering,” he said.

"Last year we saw 200 visitors and we are hoping for more this year.”

Mr McCooey said he was hopeful 2025 would be a good season for local businesses.

"Businesses are always facing new challenges, such as the rise in wages costs this year but our economy and local businesses are very resilient and they always find a way to make it work,” he said.

"With the rising living costs we could also see people satying in this country rather than going abroad for their holidays so they could do well.”

For more on the event and to book for next year, visit eastlincs-expo.co.uk

1 . East Lincs Expo 2025 East Lincs Expo 2025 Photo: Barry Robinson

2 . East Lincs Expo 2025 Chair of the Skegness area Business Chamber Paul McCooey with Deputy Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes. Photo: Barry Robinson

3 . East Lincs Expo 2025 The Jolly Fisherman was even tempted by the food on offer at East Lincs Expo 2025. Photo: Barry Robinson