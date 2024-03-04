Optimus Grime and Binderella among new names given to waste collection lorries by school children in West Lindsey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Lindey District Council invited schoolchildren to name a lorry as part of a competition to raise awareness about the climate, recycling and the environment.

The popular competition saw pupils come up with some pun-tastic and creative names for the lorries, which have all been renamed and can now be seen on streets throughout the district during the weekly collections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A team of judges from West Lindsey Council chose the winning entries, and the successful schools also received a £20 book token.

Pupils of Benjamin Adlard School in Gainsborough with their winning lorry name, Binster

Coun Stephen Bunney, chair of the council’s Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change working group, said: “It was great to see so many of our schools taking part in this competition and we were delighted to be able to visit the winning schools with our newly named bin lorries.

“This competition has been a fun way of engaging with school children and getting them thinking about our climate, the environment, and all the key recycling messages.”

The winning names are Binderella, Hillcrest Early Years Academy, Gainsborough; Optimus Grime, Welton St Mary's CE Primary Academy; Litter Critter, Normanby by Spital Primary School; Binster, Benjamin Adlard School, Gainsborough; Binjamin, Sturton by Stow Primary School; Bin Affleck, Blyton-cum-Laughton (Blyton site); Bin Charles, Castle Wood Academy, Gainsborough; Bincent Kompany, Parish Church Primary School, Gainsborough; Binmobile, Faldingworth Primary School and Bin Kingsley, Blyton-cum-Laughton (Laughton site).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lorries and waste crews visited all ten schools to see their winning names on the vehicles.

Elaine Bilton, the council’s Waste Policy and Commercial Waste officer, said: “This was a great opportunity to interact with local primary schools and to encourage recycling and sustainable practices within their schools.