'Our aims remains the same' - Boston nurses group celebrates 55th anniversary
Boston Nurses League celebrated the milestone alongside its 2024 annual general meeting, held last month at Kirton Town Hall.
A spokesman for the organisation gave thanks to all those who attended the event.
They said: “Boston Nurses League came into being in 1969. It was formed to keep locally trained nurses in touch with one another when the annual prize-giving was abandoned – and our aim remains the same, to maintain contact between past and present Boston-trained nurses and those eligible for associated membership via a dedicated Facebook page and an annual reunion.
“Boston Combined Hospitals opened as a complete nurse training school in January 1950 with Sister Doris Eustace as nurse tutor and we are lucky enough to have photographs and information in our archive from the beginning of Boston School of Nursing to the present day.”
For more on the group, find it on Facebook.