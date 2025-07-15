‘Our dad was one of a kind, we will miss and love him forever and always’: Family’s tribute following alleged assault

By Chrissie Redford
Published 15th Jul 2025, 19:25 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 19:31 BST
Sean Howson, 56, who died in the days after an alleged assault in Skegness on July 4.placeholder image
A tribute has ben paid to a 56-year-old man who sadly died following an alleged assault in Skegness.

The incident took place on Albany Road in Skegness on July 4.

Sean Howson was treated at the scene and later at hospital, but sadly died on Sunday, July 6.

The family have now released a photo of Sean and said: “Our dad was one of a kind, we will miss and love him forever and always.”

Aston Harris, 19, of Uffington Avenue, Lincoln, is charged with grievous bodily harm and is remanded in custody until August 4, when he is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court.

