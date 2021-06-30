Our Town, Our Future! Market Rasen sets out stall for consultations

Market Rasen's Mayor, Coun Stephen Bunney is hopig residents will back the bid to borow to buy the market place

That is the view of district councillor, county councillor and town mayor Stephen Bunney who is encouraging everyone to get involved with and engagement event taking place this Saturday, July 3, in Market Rasen Market Place.

A number of initiatives will be ‘on the table’ and for Rasen residents the biggest is the proposed purchase of the market place by the town council.

The town council currently rents the space, but is looking to buy the land – if residents approve a loan of around £100,000.

Coun Bunney said: “The Government will lend the council the money if the residents agree.

“This will cost residents no more than is paid out for rent and maintenance.

“Please come along between 10am and 2pm to the Gardeners’ Market to find out more details and also to express your approval for this worthwhile plan.”

The council will also be publishing an online survey for Market Rasen residents to participate in.

Having unanimously approved an Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change Strategy at Monday night’s full council meeting, representatives of West Lindsey District Council will also be at the market to explain what they are doing to protect our planet for future generations.

Speaking at the meeting as district councillor for Market Rasen, Coun Bunney said: “There is a need to ensure that all members of the community work together to the common aim.

“This involves educating all the residents, as well as fellow councillors, businesses and politicians.

“To be effective everyone needs to be involved in the discussions, so listening to the views of experts and citizens, at the grass roots, is required.”

Coun Bunney told the Rasen Mail: “We want people to come along on Saturday and pledge what you are doing or what they will do to change things around.

“It might be as simple as turning off the tap while brushing your teeth or walking to school rather than using the car.

“We can’t solve everything in one go, but remember lots of small actions combine to make a big difference.”

The third and final opportunity will be to give ideas on the future of the waste land on the corner of Linwood Road and Chapel Street in the town.

This land will be leased to the community by owners Tesco, for a peppercorn rent, in the next few weeks.

Coun Bunney said: “We have already got various organisations –including MRAG, The Station Adoption Group and Market Rasen Rotary Club – interested in developing this space into a ‘pocket park/ open space’ that the everyone can proud of.

“However, to do this effectively, it is necessary to learn what residents want to see in the park.

“Again, please come along and feed your views into the decision making process.

“The is our town and our future – we need to get as many people as possible involved to make sure we take the right path which will benefit the whole community.”

• As well as the engagement tables, the Gardeners’ Market will see a range of trading stalls in the market place.

The event has been organised by Market Rasen Lions Club and will also be an opportunity for them to raise money for the charity fund which supports good causes.