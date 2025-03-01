Our What’s On guide to events around Lincolnshire

A warm welcome awaits at the Chatty Cafe in Skegness.

Spring is just around the corner and although we are still a few weeks away from the holidays there is still lots to do around the county.

For walkers, the Lincolnshire Wolds remains a hidden jewel of beautiful countryside – and along the coast from Boston to Donna Nook there are a number of nature reserves and stunning beaches to explore.

Here are a few of the events taking place this week which caught our eye:

Wednesday, March 5

Chatty Cafe, Cafe Dansant, Tower Gardens Pavilion, Skegness, 11am to 1pm

Nightlife Cafe Warm Space (and Mondays), 4C Centre, 41 The High Street, Mablethorpe, 4pm to 8pm

Home Educators, Mablethorpe Library, 10am to noon.

Wild at Heart Exhibition by Jen Burt, Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 28 Plough Hill, Market Rasen, 9.30am to 4pm.

Thursday, March 6

World Book Day book exchange, Mabethorpe Library, 4pm

Friday, March 7

Professionals Lunch, Advocate Arms Hotel, 2 Queen St, Market Rasen, 12:30pm to 2pm.

House of Games, Louth Pub, Mablethorpe, 10.30am to 3.30pm.

Bingo, OAP Hall, Mablethorpe, 7pm to 9pm

Chess Club, Mablethorpe Library, 3-4pm.

Saturday, March 8

Bring your best singing voice for Abba Rock live, Market Rasen Festival Hall, 8pm

The Band from County Hell, The Coronation Hall, 23 Barkham Street, Wainfleet All Saints, 7.30pm to 11.30pm.

March of the Mods, The Courthouse, 30 Roman Bank, Skegness, 7pm

Sunday, March 9

Lincolnshire Coaching – March, Pilgrim Bowmen, Rosebery Avenue, Boston, 10am to 4pm

Tuesday, March 11

The Vicar of Dibley, Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7.20pm (Until March 15).

Bloomin' Lovely Exhibition, Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 28 Plough Hill, 10am to 4pm.

COMING UP

Sleaford Castle Heritage Group, Friday, March 14, 2pm.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime, the Lion Theatre, Horncastle (doors open 7.00) 27th, 28th and 29th March · 2.30pm.

Bull Hotel, Horncastle, St Patricks Day (March 17) – Live Music With Jumping Jax and The Bar Flies.

Are you planning an event in Lincolnshire? Email [email protected] to be included in our guide. You can also post an article to promote your event directly on our website by using the Submit Your Story portal on our website lincolnshireworld.com.