Outdoor Festival Activity Day this Saturday

Wild crafts at Stourton estates during the Wolds Outdoor Festival.

The Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival kicks off at Stourton Woods, just outside Baumber, on Saturday (April 30), and the Estates team have been busy working with the festival team to organise an Activity Day to launch the Outdoor Festival, which runs until June 5.

The Activity Day on Saturday will be offering taster sessions for visitors, as well as guided and self-guided walks in and across the estate, to more energetic bootcamp sessions with woodland yoga and meditative dance workshops.

For adults, there will be the opportunity to build strength and improve overall fitness from a qualified instructor.

A short orienteering course will be on offer, and the British Army will be on hand so you can see the size of one of their trucks and have a go at identifying kit and spotting hidden items in the woods.

For those more interested in nature and conservation, a ‘hedge bothering’ tour led by an expert will explain the importance of hedgerows, how these support wildlife and interesting folk-lore around hedges.

Nature trails for children are available from the roundhouse in the woods, and the Woodland Trust will be on site giving away saplings to visitors to plant in their gardens.

For ‘fishers’. there is the chance to see fly fishing demonstrations around the lake, and if you head over to the Old Hall Lawn, there is the opportunity to throw an axe or have a go with a cross bow, as well as learning more about primitive bush-craft experiences.

No trip to Stourton would be complete without a deer safari on the tractor and trailer, which are running throughout the day.

For food and drink, Amy Jobe’s Lincoln Russet and Fleurs Kitchen will be serving drinks, burgers, butties and sweet & savoury crepes.

A free bus service is running from Horncastle Market Place to Stourton Woods on the hour every hour from 10am to 3pm, returning from Stourton every half past the hour, with the last bus 3.30pm.