Outdoor Festival brings the best of the Wolds

The Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival kicked off at Stourton Woods with an Activity Day on Saturday.

An off road mountain bike track, created by Focus Rides, offered kids the chance to try their hand at some off-road biking.

For those less adventurous, relaxing woodland yoga byHumberside Sunshine Yoga was on offer, as well as bootcamp sessions run by Earn Your Fizz Fitness.

Back to Bear were on site to offer the more daring visitors the chance to try archery, crossbow and axe throwing.

Guests also learned all about the world of hedges with a tour looking at the plants and wildlife that can be found in hedges with the Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Service, and Deer safaris ran throughout the day.

Bushcraft experiences were provided by Wild woodcraft where guests learned how to create primitive tools and build a fire, not to mention fly fishing on the lake with the Featherbenders Fly Tying Club.