Outdoor theatre hops into Rasen park

Bailey (6) and Emily Roberts

Beatrix Potter’s classic story was told by Quantum Theatre in a new venture with West Lindsey’s Trinity Arts Centre.

Market Rasen was chosen as the first destination for the Trinity on Tour programme and Trinity Arts Centre manager Craig Sanders was on hand to make sure everything went to plan.

Craig said: “It is a great to have the ability to bring theatre out to as many people as possible.

The Drakes and Elthbridge families settle in for the show

“Our new venture, Trinity On Tour, is a great way for us to offer more than we can currently offer at the Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough.

“It allows us to work in different spaces, reach a bigger audience and take arts, theatre and music direct to where our communities are in West Lindsey.

" It will also enable us to make our programme more exciting and diverse.

“I am thrilled to be teaming up with Quantum Theatre, who have a strong reputation nationally having toured theatres and arts centres, National Trust and English Heritage venues, parks, gardens and schools for more than three decades.”

Ophelia Franklin (5), Tilly Crowe (3) and Florence Crowe (4) took their rabbits along to watch the play too

Craig added: "It has been a great team effort by everyone involved.

"This is a combined project between Trinity Arts, West Lindsey District Council and Market Rasen Town Council in a bid to reach as wide an audience as possible – after all, who doesn’t like a bit of outdoor theatre.”

More than 240 tickets were sold for the event in the Market Rasen playing field, with ice cream and a range of other refreshments also on sale.

Many families took advantage of the weather and took along blankets and a picnic to enjoy too.

More than 200 people attended the performance

Town Mayor Stephen Bunney was delighted with how the event went.

He said: “This has been a great event for the town and it has been good to see people come out to support it.

"Mill Road park lends itself to outdoor performances and we are looking forward to putting on more shows in the future.”

Coun Bunney continued: “On behalf of everyone, I would like to say thank you to Craig from Trinity Arts for his vision of bringing London theatre to Market Rasen.”

Craig Sanders, third from left, and the Trinity Arts team

Trinity Arts Centre has a full programme of live music, cinema and live theatre.

Find out more and book tickets at: trinityarts.co.uk .