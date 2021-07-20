‘Outstanding loyalty’ – Sue honoured for 30 years of service at Boston care home

Sue Markham, of Boston's Hunters Creek Care Home.

A presentation event was recently held at Hunters Creek Care Home, part of Tanglewood group, in London Road, for domestic assistant Sue Markham.

Sue started her career at Hunters Creek in May 1991, meaning she has recently passed her 30th anniversary milestone at the setting.

She is the care home’s longest-standing employee and also makes weekly visits to Tanglewood’s headquarters to ensure it is clean, tidy and organised.

She said: “I am proud to be the longest-serving member of staff at Hunters Creek. I still enjoy my job and working at the home, we are a great team!”