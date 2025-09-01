‘Outstanding’ results for TEC Partnership students

The TEC Partnership is delighted to share the outstanding results of students studying their higher education courses.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just weeks before the new TEC campusus opens in Skegness, the Partnership reports incredible success across of its higher education campuses, including the East Riding College and the University Centre Grimsby.

One significant achievement comes from the BA (Hons) Professional & Creative Writing course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the first, full-time, three-year bachelor’s degree available under the TEC Partnership’s awarding powers. 2025 exam board data show 100% of students on this course graduated with a 2:1 or higher, of which 80% graduated with First Class Honours.

Further success was seen across a variety of curriculum areas. Notable results include:

• 100% of students passed the Professional Graduate Certificate in Education.

• Two-thirds of students graduated with a First Class Honours in BSc (Hons)

Digital & Technology Solutions Top Up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• 80% of students graduated with a merit or above for FdA Photography.

• 7 out of 8 students graduated with a 2:1 or higher for BA (Hons) Counselling

Top Up.

Nathan Michael, Chief Education and Training Officer of TEC Partnership, said: “The BA (Hons) Professional & Creative Writing was the first bachelor’s degree to be validated by the TEC Partnership, and we are thrilled with the success of this year’s cohort.

“Our higher education students have achieved amazing results across a wide range of disciplines, and we’re delighted by their achievements. We’re committed to providing a first-in-class education, sharing the industry expertise of our dedicated tutors and creating opportunities with both local and national employers.”