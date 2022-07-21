Over 200 affordable homes approved

Gleeson Homes has been granted planning permission to build 232 homes on Louth Road, Holton le Clay.

The development, which will be known as Holton Croft, will see two, three and four bedroom semi-detached and detached homes, bungalows and one bedroom apartments, as well as green open spaces and a play area erected across the 17 acre plot of land.

Gleeson will engage with the community as part of its Community Matters programme, which sees the housebuilder collaborate with local schools, sports teams, charities, and businesses.

The developer will also provide financial contributions of £128,000 towards highways, plus a further £122,100 investment into the NHS, as well as building a new cycleway connection along Louth Road. Holton Croft will also consist of 30 percent affordable homes and is anticipated to create 20 employment opportunities.

Wayne Sutton, Regional Managing Director for Yorkshire East, said: "We believe this development will further enhance our presence within the community and demonstrate our commitment to the region.

“We are looking forward to working with the local community and will employ a workforce that comprises of local labour, including apprentices and contractors.”