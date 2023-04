On Good Friday, the traditional ‘Walk of Witness’ was observed by over 100 supporters who followed a cross carried up Southgate to the Market Place for an open air service.

Rev Philip Johnson of St Denys’ Church explained that from Palm Sunday until Good Friday they mark the journey of Jesus, from entering Jerusalem, through his trial to the crucifixion.

He said: “It is traditional for the Churches Together in Sleaford to gather together and walk through the town marking that last part of the journey of Jesus to the cross.”

Although solemn, he said it held the seeds of hope and joy for Easter.

Members of Sleaford churches in the procession behind the cross through Sleaford.