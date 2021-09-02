Over £600 raised at Mayor's charity race night in Skegness

A race night held at the New Park Club in Skegness in aid of the Mayor's charities raised £616.

The event was held at the New Park Club in aid of the charities supported by Skegness Mayor Coun Trevor Burnham.

Coun Burnham said: "I'd like to send a massive thanks to everyone who came along to the Mayor's Charity Horse Racing Night at the New Park Club.

"A total £616 was raised for my charities - the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion and Alive and Kicking, Skegness.

"My thanks go to Paul Dixon and Jane for organising the racing night and the bar staff.