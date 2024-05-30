'Overlooked' Dambuster from Horncastle commemmorated ahead of D-Day anniversary

James Warner. Photo: Humphries family

​As the country prepares to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings, a Horncastle hero is being lauded for his actions during World War II.

Colin Gasgoyne has been researching the town’s links to the Dambusters for some years now, and his research has been utilised by the Horncastle History & Heritage Society, who passed the details to the Royal British Legion.

And now he has shared the story of Flying Officer James Warner, who served with the Dambusters 617 Squadron

“James Warner is very much unknown in Horncastle. I researched him some years ago but somehow he always seem to be overlooked,” Colin said, “I think he deserves more recognition.”

Colin’s research found that James was born in Horncastle on May 19, 1914 and was the older of the two sons of Harry and Janetta Warner.

He attended Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle from 1928 to 1930 and was later employed as a clerk with the Ministry of Labour.

In 1940, he joined the Royal Air Force and was selected for pilot training, but was later transferred to the observer scheme, from which he qualified in September 1942.

He then had a period of Heavy Bomber training and was teamed up with Vernon Byers, Alastair Taylor, John Wilkinson, Neville Whitaker, Charles Jarvie, and James McDowell who joined 467 squadron and then 617 squadron - the Dambusters.

On May 16, 1943, the crew took off on the Dams Raid from Scampton at 2130 in Lancaster Flight AJ-K as part of the second wave tasked with attacking the Sorpe Dam in Germany.

The plane was shot down as it crossed the Dutch island of Texel and crashed into the Waddenzee off the Dutch coast, and sadly, Flt Sgt James McDowell’s was the only body recovered. He was buried the next day in Harlingen General Cemetery.

The other six, including James Warner, have never been found and are the only ones of the 53 men lost who did not have their own graves.

This changed on the 23rd June 2022 when in the small Dutch cemetery a Memorial for the Crew members of Lancaster Flight AJ-K was unvieled.

The event had been organised by Jan and Marielle van Dalen of the 617 Squadron Netherlands Aircrew Memorial Foundation to dedicate a memorial to the six members of the Dams Raid crew of Lancaster AJ-K whose bodies were never found after their aircraft was shot down and crashed into the Waddensee, some 35 miles from Harlingen, on 16 May 1943.