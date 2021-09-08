Overnight stays at coastal car parks to be banned

Anderby Creek car park.

Earlier this week, LCC's planning and regulation committee supported new proposals to stop vehicles parking overnight from November 1.

Coun Colin Davie, executive member for economic development, environment and planning, and local member for Ingoldmells Rural, explained the decision follows an increase of the parks being used by motorhome users.

He said: "As these sites have become more popular, increasingly they are frequented by motorhome users.

"The oversized nature of these vehicles has led to more incidences of obstructive parking, and greatly reduces the space available for other visitors to the beach.

"Also, with no facilities for these vehicles at the car parks, we often see grey water and waste left on site after unauthorised overnight stays.

"From November 1st, we will introduce a parking order which will prohibit parking for all vehicles in our car parks overnight, and at all times for vehicles over 6m in length. Until then the existing byelaws prohibiting overnight camping will remain in force.

"We will be able to issue a penalty charge notice (fine) for any contraventions to the order. Signs with all the information will be in place shortly.

"Being the local member and having worked with the parish councils in this area, I know this will be very welcomed. We needed to take strong action as the height barriers we have in place currently and byelaws aren’t really doing the job."

Coastal car parks which are affected are:

· Anderby Creek

· Huttoft

· Moggs Eye

· Marsh Yard

· Six Marshes

· Wolla Bank

Alongside the rule changes on overnight parking, the Committee also voted in favour of introducing car parking charges from Good Friday to 31 October each year, which will be introduced from Easter 2022.

Charges will apply from 10am to 5pm. Car parks will be open from 6am to 10pm.

Visitors will pay by phone and the charges will be:

· Up to one hour - £1

· Up to two hours - £2

· Over two hours - £4

Disabled badge holders will be exempt from the charges.

Coun Davie, added: "We're working with residents to find the right solutions for the areas. The parking charges have been introduced to enable the authority to properly manage the car parking at the sites and in particular during the busy summer months.

"Also, to ensure drivers don’t park dangerously on nearby roads, we've introduced waiting restrictions to maintain clear visibility at junctions, keep access roads clear and protect private accesses."

Anderby Creek has especially seen a rise in the use of its car park since restrictions were lifted during lockdown. At one point visitors were parking on roads because the car park was full.

Graham Fisher, chair of Anderby Parish Council, said: "This is absolutely a win-win for us and can't come too soon. The Council has already helped by putting double yellow lines in the village, and now a managed car park will make such a difference.

"We've been asking for this for a while, so I'm really pleased to see that the county council are bringing in these better regulations which we know will benefit both visitors and residents alike."