Overwhelming support for Christmas appeals in Rasen

The kindness of strangers has come to the fore this time of year with overwhelming support for the town’s Christmas appeals.

The Salvation Army's Terry Carpenter and Ida Franklin, right, 'boxing up' with Lincolnshire Co-op's Mary-Jane Storr. Image: Dianne Tuckett

Market Rasen Salvation Army is supporting more than 30 families and 72 children by providing seasonal supplies to help make their Christmas special. All the items have been donated and Territorial Envoy at Market Rasen, Terry Carpenter, would like to thank each and every person for their generosity.

He said: “We have been overwhelmed with the support we have received this year and I would love to personally thank each person who has contributed. However, the majority are anonymous – just people dropping this off at the shop – so I have no idea who they are, but I want them all to know how much their generous donations are appreciated – thank you all.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Salvation Army is once again also benefitting from the toy appeal scheme run through Lincolnshire Co-op Travel Shops.

Tesco colleagues at the Fairshare stand. Image: Dianne Tuckett

Meanwhile the town’s Tesco store has been raising awareness for their continuing support of foodbanks in the local community.

The store’s community champion, Amanda Gwyther, said: “We are grateful to everyone who is continuing support our appeals. We know the donations really do make a difference to local families – they are needed and much appreciated.”

The store is continuing to work with the New Life Church Centre Foodbank, which has seen a rise in the number of people being referred.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Centre and Foodbank co-ordinator, Martin Forsythe, said the ongoing need is growing. "We are having new referrals every week, so it shows there is a real need for this service to continue – but we couldn’t do it without the generous donations from local businesses, community funds and individuals.”

The centre is preparing to distribute around 90 seasonal parcels, but it is the weekly basics that are in most need.

Martin said: “We are always grateful to receive easy-cook items, such as tinned meatballs, tinned stewing steak etc, as well as longlife milk. Items like this are a great help as they don’t require refrigeration.”

Donations can be taken to the centre Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 4.30pm.