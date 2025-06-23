Overwhelming support for 'true character' Sandra, 65, left paralysed by fall

A family’s appeal to help a popular Woodhall Spa woman, who was seriously injured in a fall, has received overwhelming support.

Sandra Adams, 65, who is described as “a true character”, was left paralysed from the neck down after a nasty tumble down the stairs that almost killed her.

She can no longer speak after undergoing a tracheotomy to help with her breathing, and she needs ongoing support as she begins her rehabilitation and adjusts to her new way of life.

Family member Andrew Walker decided to set up the fundraising appeal via the GoFundMe website, hoping to reach a target of £1,000 to help with the care and equipment Sandra needs.

But already, a staggering total of £12,680 has been generated from 185 donations, easing the financial strain on her fight for survival.

Andrew, who lives in Woodhall Spa, said: “If you know our beloved Sandra, then you know she is one of a kind. A true character who has played many roles in our lives.

"As a loving mum, sister, auntie and grandmother, she has been the glue that holds our family together.

"But to many of you, she has been the warm-hearted cook at the Russell Green Care Home in Woodhall Spa, where she worked tirelessly for years before her well-earned retirement.

“Others might know her as the miracle-working seamstress from the local dry cleaners’, or maybe she kept your shirts crisp and your trousers sharp with her private ironing service.

"Some of you will remember her from back in the day, pouring pints with a smile behind the bar at the local pub.

“And if none of the above rings a bell, chances are you’ve heard her infectious laugh or her southern twang from across the room, enjoying a well-earned half in one of the local pubs, always surrounded by friends and family.

"One thing’s for sure – if you’ve met Sandra, you haven’t forgotten her.”

Andrew revealed that Sandra almost lost her life after the “tragic accident”, and felt it was now time for everyone in the Woodhall Spa community to “give a little something back” by backing the GoFundMe appeal.

“It was touch and go,” he said. “But in true Sandra fashion, she fought her way through an emergency operation with incredible strength and determination.

"Sadly, she is now facing an entirely new and difficult chapter. The reality of her paralysis has been devastating.

"This is a rollercoaster the family never expected to be on. It’s going to be a long and challenging journey.

"Sandra will need ongoing care, equipment and support. While our love for her is endless, the financial costs are, unfortunately, not.

"That’s why we’re asking if you can spare anything, no matter how big or small.

"Your generosity will go towards making her life more comfortable and give her the best possible chance of a meaningful recovery.

"Whether it’s for specialised equipment, mobility aids, home adaptations, every penny will make a difference.

"Sandra has given so much to Woodhall Spa over the years – her time, her heart, her humour. Now it’s our turn to give a little something back if we can.”

To support the fundraising appeal, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/sandra-adams-rehabilitation-support