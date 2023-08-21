Owmby-by-Spital dad is making marathon effort to say thank you to hospital teams

A dad from Owmby-by-Spital is in training to run a half marathon to say thank you to the hospital teams who saved his son’s life.

Rikki and Layla with Theodore and two of their other children, Skylar and Greyson

Rikki and Layla Small’s son Theodore was born ten weeks early on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Lincoln County Hospital, weighing 3lb and 1oz.

Rikki said: “Theodore was so small and needed help with his breathing initially. The care he received on the neonatal unit at Lincoln County Hospital was simply amazing.”

Theodore, who is now three, was in hospital for 39 days and during that time the family drove 4,300 miles going back and forth to the hospital from their home in Owmby-by-Spital.

Once Theodore was strong enough he was allowed to go home.

Rikki said: “We got Theodore home and then he just stopped breathing. We called the emergency services and I performed CPR until the LIVES team arrived and then the ambulance.

"They were amazing and took Theodore to the Emergency Department at Lincoln County Hospital. He looked so tiny on the adult bed, but the team were simply amazing.

“It was the most frightening experience of my life. But I had to be strong for Theodore and for Layla. We still don’t know why Theo stopped breathing.

“I will be forever be grateful to everyone involved in Theodore’s care and feel like I will never be able to thank them enough for what they have given us.

"Theodore is such a happy and healthy boy thanks to all of their care and support. He is at pre-school, loves football and is just perfect.”

Rikki is currently getting himself ready to complete the Nottingham Robin Hood Half Marathon on Sunday, September 24, in aid of the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity.

He said: “I know that is it going to be tough and will hurt, but it will be 100 per cent worth it as it will help to show just how thankful we are.”

Gary Burr, United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity fundraiser, said: “Every penny raised by Rikki will be used to directly support patients and staff. Donations like this really do make a difference, but the biggest reward of all is hearing how well Theodore is doing.”