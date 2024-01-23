Owners of hand car washes in Horncastle and Spilsby handed Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order

​Seiwan Mohammadi, 25, and Rebin Hayderi, 35, were handed Slavery and Trafficking Risk Orders (STRO) lasting two years at a hearing at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Thursday December 21.

Both had previously been the subject of interim orders which were granted in October.

Mohammadi and Hayderi are the owners of the Best Hand Car Wash on the A158 in Horncastle and the Spilsby Hand Car Wash on Ashby Road, Spilsby.

Orders were granted against the pair after investigations by the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), Lincolnshire Police and Immigration Enforcement found workers with no right to work in the UK being paid below the National Minimum Wage and not in possession of written contracts.

Mohammadi, of Bridge Street, Horncastle, and Hayderi, of Grand Sluice Lane, Boston, accepted the terms of the order in full.

Both must not recruit anyone who does not have legal status to work in the UK, or procure, coerce or instruct someone else to do so on their behalf.

They must also not employ anyone who does not have a valid National Insurance number or arrange the travel or transport of anyone to work, unless it is for immediate family members.

Mohammadi and Hayderi must retain written records of all employees and provide them to the GLAA, police or Immigration Enforcement upon request.

They must pay all car wash workers at least the National Minimum Wage and provide wage slips to them.

The pair must allow entry during business hours to the three enforcement agencies so they can inspect conditions and speak with workers at the car washes.

The final part of the orders compel them to inform the GLAA of any change of address for any car wash owned, managed or controlled by them.

GLAA Investigating Officer Lee Dalton-Gooding said: “We are pleased to see that the interim order we secured earlier this year has now been upgraded to one lasting for the next two years.

“This provides extra safeguards to reduce the risk of offending and protects communities from the harm of labour exploitation.

“The GLAA exists to stop labour abuse and we will use all of the powers at our disposal to prevent workers from being exploited.

“We will work with our partners to robustly monitor the order and will not hesitate to take appropriate action if we identify any breaches.”

Breaching a STRO is a criminal offence carrying a maximum penalty of five years in prison.