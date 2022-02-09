Mablethorpe town crier David Summers EMN-220702-111037001

The Town Crier World Championships are scheduled to be held in Nova Scotia in August 2023 after a three-year delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, and David is one of 24 delegates from all over the world to be invited to attend.

David, 75, first became Mablethorpe, Sandliands, Trusthorpe and Sutton on Sea’s town crier in 2018 after his predecessor retired and put his name forward, and he said he’s never looked back:

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I absolutely love it, not just because of the crying but working with the local people getting to know visitors.”

Now David, who is also the temporary town crier for Alford and Skegness, has been invited to compete at the world championships in August next year and said it was “very humbling” to have been invited.

The contest will see the delegates performing three cries over three days, the first will be the traditional cry they perform in their home towns and the other two are chosen by judges.

Each cry can only be 140 words long, and they will be given a month’s notice prior to the championships to create the two chosen by the judges.

It is estimated that David will need to raise £9,000 to go to Canada and compete, and a fundraising campaign has been arranged by Kath Barker of the Blitz cafe in Mablethorpe to help get him there – nicknamed the Save for Dave fund.