Packed programme as Christmas comes to Rasen

One of the seasonal murals created by Amber Scales EMN-211122-095911001

Extra investment has been made to help light up the town and voluntary organisations are working together to make the season bright.

As well as decorating the town, a number of events have been planned for residents and visitors to enjoy, as well as helping to boost local traders.

Town mayor, Coun Stephen Bunney, heads up the Rasen Partnership group, which is co-ordinating the activities.

He said: “We want to make this year extra special.

“After the past 20 months, we want to bring some joy to people.

“It is important for people to feel safe, so our main focus is on using the market place, which will once again be bedecked with a magnificent tree, thanks to volunteers from the Market Rasen Children’s Christmas Tree committee.

“Free parking has been secured through West Lindsey for our Christmas market event, which coincides with Small Business Saturday.

“We hope people will enjoy what is planned.”

Things get underway this weekend as the Christmas trees on buildings along the main street are put up.

The lights will also be strung up.

The market place Christmas tree will be installed next Wednesday, December 1, in time for the switch on event and laser show planned for Friday, December 3.

This event will run from 5pm to 7.30pm and will include singing from the town’s primary school pupils.

On Saturday, December 4, the Christmas market will run from 9am to 3.30pm.

There will also be a craft and gift fair in the Festival Hall.

A community carol singing event is being planned for Friday, December 17, from 6pm to 7.15pm.

The Nativity Mime will take place in the market place from 6pm on Monday December 20 and Father Christmas will be making his Christmas Eve visit to the town once again.

Ahead of Christmas Eve, Market Rasen Lions will be helping Santa to tour the town.

The tours will take place on December 6, 8, 13 and 15, taking in a different route each time.

Local businesses are being encouraged to decorate their windows and take part in the competitions being organised by Tesco and by Market Rasen Action Group (MRAG).

MRAG is also organising a light trail of homes in Market and Middle Rasen.

Full details are on their Facebook page or you can sign up to take part by emailing: market [email protected]

The town’s Tesco store has a number of carolling events planned with local musicians.

Coun Bunney said: “People will have seen the very jolly seasonal art work created by Amber Scales, which has already brightened that area of time.

“We thank Amber for her work, Tesco for sponsoring the boards and the building owners