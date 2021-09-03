Pair plan two charity runs and a snooker tournament

Anthony Wood and Katie Gyles will be running in aid of the Lincs and Nott Air Ambulance again. EMN-210830-165455001

In 2019, partners Anthony Wood and Katie Gyles ran the London Landmarks Half Marathon raising £1,500 for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Last year they held a charity snooker tournament in town and Katie completed a tandem skydive raising money for Parkinsons UK.

This year they are back fundraising money the Air Ambulance by firstly running the Great North Run on its 40th Anniversary on Sunday, September 12, then both doing the Lincoln 10k on October 31.

On Saturday, October 16, they are holding a charity snooker event with raffle plus much more at Rewind Club, Sleaford.

Anthony said: “For anyone who wasn’t aware, Katie’s relative was involved in a road traffic collision a few years ago and without the assistance of the air ambulance may not be with us today.

“We raised funds for this wonderful charity back then when we both ran the London Landmarks Half Marathon so it’s time again to give something back to them.

“Every penny will help as without the support from us the Air Ambulance couldn’t do the amazing work that it does.”

l They have set up a Justgiving page to receive any donations at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ant-wood2?utm_source=facebook