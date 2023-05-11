Palace party for Caistor volunteer

​Just three days ahead of the coronation, a community-minded Caistor man was in the presence of King Charles III at a royal garden party.

Mike Galligan inside the palace gates

Michael Galligan, who is the main man behind the Caistor in Bloom floral displays, travelled to London on Wednesday for the event at Buckingham Palace, accompanied by his daughter Kate.

He said: “I got an invitation to Buckingham Palace, as someone had nominated me. I never found out who it was and for what. I assume it was for the volunteering work I do for Caistor in Bloom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It was much appreciated by me and Kate; it was a wonderful occasion.”

The Caistor duo were among the 8,000 people gathered in the palace’s garden from across the world for the first of the annual garden parties, on May 3, which also marked the coronation.