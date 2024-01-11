Palestine protest march gathers support in Sleaford against Gaza conflict
Having previously held a demonstration in the town’s Market Place, Sleaford woman Wahida Newah staged a protest march from outside the mosque on Station Road to the Market Place on Saturday (January 6).
She said: “It went really well. I was really happy with the turnout and we had support from Lincolnshire police.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The column of around 30 people stuck to the pavements, not obstructing traffic and chanted phrases such as “free free Palestine”, also calling for Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Dr Caroline Johnson to support their cause.
They were joined by a group from Lincoln Friends of Palestine and one member delivered a speech informing people of upcoming events in support of Palestine.
Wahida encouraged people to write to Dr Johnson about the government’s support of Israel’s actions and urged people to boycott big brands that were “complicit”.
She shared the QR code for her WhatsApp group “Peace for Palestine” Sleaford.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lincoln Friends of Palestine are arranging a coach again for a big march in London on January 13 and some bought tickets at Sleaford’s rally. “I will also be joining Lincoln team to attend the national protest,” said Wahida.
“We will soon be organising a walk in Sleaford again.”