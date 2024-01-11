Palestine protest march gathers support in Sleaford against Gaza conflict

With the ongoing war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas showing no signs of slowing, with fresh fears the conflict will widen, a second demonstration calling for a ceasefire was held last weekend in Sleaford.

Palestine ceasefire protest march gathered Station Road, Sleaford, before walking to the market place.

Having previously held a demonstration in the town’s Market Place, Sleaford woman Wahida Newah staged a protest march from outside the mosque on Station Road to the Market Place on Saturday (January 6).

She said: “It went really well. I was really happy with the turnout and we had support from Lincolnshire police.”

The column of around 30 people stuck to the pavements, not obstructing traffic and chanted phrases such as “free free Palestine”, also calling for Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Dr Caroline Johnson to support their cause.

Palestine ceasefire protest march from Station Road, Sleaford, to the market place.

They were joined by a group from Lincoln Friends of Palestine and one member delivered a speech informing people of upcoming events in support of Palestine.

Wahida encouraged people to write to Dr Johnson about the government’s support of Israel’s actions and urged people to boycott big brands that were “complicit”.

She shared the QR code for her WhatsApp group “Peace for Palestine” Sleaford.

Lincoln Friends of Palestine are arranging a coach again for a big march in London on January 13 and some bought tickets at Sleaford’s rally. “I will also be joining Lincoln team to attend the national protest,” said Wahida.