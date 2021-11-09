Parade and service to mark Remembrance Sunday in Louth

Remembrance Sunday in 2019.

Contingents will assemble in the car park next to the Royal British Legion Headquarters in Northgate, Louth, at 10am, ready for march off at 10.25am to the Louth War Memorial on the corner of Ramsgate and Eastgate, with the usual route via Northgate and Eastgate.

Words of welcome will be said by the officiating clergy, and the names of the wreath bearers will be called out. The Last Post will be played on the bugle, and the two-minute silence will be observed at 11am.

Afterwards, the parade will march to St James’ Church (via Eastgate, Mercer Row and Upgate) for Divine Worship at 11.15am.

In the event of heavy rain and the service at the Louth War Memorial being cancelled, contingents are asked to go directly to the church and be seated by 11am. Wreaths will be laid by the Legion at 10.40am any other wreath bearers may join them if they so wish.