Paramedics: A vital part of the general practice team

Dean Darbon, an Advanced Paramedic Practitioner working at Beacon Medical Practice in Skegness

A Lincolnshire paramedic has outlined the benefits of working alongside general practice teams, bringing unique skills to patient care.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) has highlighted the essential role that paramedics play in reducing pressures on GP services.

According to the ICB, paramedics working in general practice are highly trained professionals who bring a wealth of experience in emergency care, patient assessment, and clinical decision-making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their ability to manage acute and chronic conditions, conduct home visits, and support vulnerable patients has proven invaluable in reducing pressure on GP services and improving access to care for Lincolnshire residents.

In Lincolnshire, paramedics are embedded within general practice teams, working alongside GPs, nurses, and other healthcare professionals to provide holistic, patient-centred care. Their role includes assessing and treating patients with a wide range of conditions, from minor illnesses to complex health needs, as well as supporting the management of long-term conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.

Dean Darbon, an Advanced Paramedic Practitioner working at Beacon Medical Practice in Skegness, shared his thoughts on the role: “Being part of the Clinical Practitioners within general practice in Primary Care allows me to use my skills in a different but equally rewarding way.

"I can build relationships with patients over a longer term, helping them manage their health proactively rather than just responding to emergencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Working at an Advanced level and being a non- medical independent paramedic prescriber also helps reduce further delays in a patient's treatment.

"It’s incredibly fulfilling to know that I’m making a real difference to people’s lives, whether it’s through a home visit to an elderly patient or supporting someone with a long-term condition to stay well.”

Benefits to the Community include:

Improved access to care: Paramedics help reduce waiting times by seeing patients who might otherwise need to wait for a GP appointment.

Enhanced patient outcomes: Their expertise in urgent care ensures patients receive timely and appropriate treatment.

Support for vulnerable patients: Paramedics often visit patients at home, providing care to those who find it difficult to attend the surgery.

Reduced pressure on emergency services: By managing conditions in primary care, paramedics help prevent unnecessary hospital admissions.

A Collaborative Approach to Healthcare.

The Lincolnshire ICB is committed to fostering collaboration across healthcare professions to deliver the best possible care for patients. The inclusion of paramedics in general practice teams is a shining example of how innovative approaches can strengthen the healthcare system and meet the needs of a growing and ageing population.

For more information please contact: [email protected]