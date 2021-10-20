Paranormal investigation explores what lies beneath the Gliderdrome in Boston

The iconic Gliderdrome in Boston holds a fascination for groups investigating the paranormal.

But it is what lies beneath the iconic building that has fascinated paranormal groups for years.

As couples danced the night away on Friday night little did they know that beneath the floor of the Starlight Rooms were the remains of 10 bodies - believed to be Dominican monks.

If ever there was a night for spirits to be rather upset about being disturbed again, Saturday would be it.

Members of Breaking Paranormal UK on the dance floor at the Gliderdrome which is believed to have been built over a medieval burying ground.

The Breaking Paranorma Goup UK were looking forward to a good night when they arrived for their latest investigation.

The Standard had been invited along by Thomas Warrington, who describes himself as a Seeker of Truth who "doesn't believe or disbelieve" that ghosts exist.

Members gathered in darkness to "build an energy" for the evening, standing over the spot believed to be the burial ground.

It was discovered by contactors working on the building after a fire in 1959 and since then there have been various claims of paranormal activity - including in 2009 the owners witnessing a large wooden table move towards the other side of a room.

Members of Breaking Paranormal UK - from left Ashley Llewellyn, Tracy Ashburn, Kinberley Reynolds and Amanda Kershaw - invite spirits to make contact in the dressing room once used by pop legends of the 60's and 70's.

A light began flickering near a doorway as the members' introduced themselves individually, inviting any spirits present to make themselves known "so we can understand more about you".

"I know nothing of the history of the building but I'm seeing the figure of a man in a cream robe - I was thinking Catholic but I am being told Christian," said medium Larraine Sargeant - of the 14 members who had travelled across the country to attend the evening. "I'm saying this because it makes no sense because of what the building is."

Thomas was particularly excited by this.

"I don’t usually work with mediums but I have worked with my friend Larraine Sargeant previously at a charity event at The Stonebow Guildhall in Lincoln many years ago," he said afterwards.

Leader of the group Luke Allerton.

"I have always been aware of her abilities and she was amazing at Lincoln.

"At the Gliderdrome she correctly depicted the monk figure in that specific area of where the monks had been buried right at the start."

Before the investigation started, Luke Allerton, leader of the group, had also expressed his excitement at being at the venue. He said: "I like to come in blind but from the stories I've heard this is a pretty haunted building.

"I'm hoping for some pretty good stuff. Anything could happen."

A picture of Elton John and Bernie Taupin back stage at the Gliderdrome. The dressing room has not been changed since the 60s and is a popular location for paranormal events.

The group had free access to all parts of the building by the owners, the Malkinson family. This included back stage, where posters of the pop legends who had performed there still adorned the walls - and the famous changing room where a picture of Elton John and Bernie Taupin at the Gliderdrome is proudly displayed on the wall.

It was there where we met Luke's partner, Kimberley Reynolds, who was leading a break-off group as the investigation progressed.

"I've been fascinated by the paranormal since watching Most Haunted on television as a child, she said.

"I had been on lots of investigations before meeting Luke, We have seen things that can't be explained for sure.

"However, the best thing about belonging to a group like this is that you get to go to cool places."

Amanda Kershaw added: "We have a great group here - one you can trust.

Pictures of pop legends who played at the Gliderdrome still adorn the walls backstage.

"With some groups you wonder if someone is making the knocking noises or moving the ouija board."

Ashley Llewellyn, who had travelled up from London for the event, agreed. He said: "I always try and join the group - we've built up a great level of trust."

Spirits that night, however, were not in the mood for making contact. The investigation carried on until around 3am before the weary members went home to catch up some sleep before nursing their paranormal hangovers.

Tom, who had taken along some special equipment used in these investigations, said: "The temp logger that I had purposely placed within the area near the burial ground had picked up no abnormalities - there was steady decline, normal of any natural temperature drop.

"Larraine did experience stomach pains that were only evident in the bingo part of the building, which was interesting.

"However, the night was relatively quiet apart from Larraine’s points.

"Spending eight to12 hours in a supposedly haunted location will not guarantee anything.

"In fact, ghostly manifestations are extremely spontaneous. The perfect scenario would to be having a controlled location where numerous observers would stay on a daily basis reporting any occurrences.

"This group was very respectful to others and their surroundings. These places are historic and should be respected by all, along with having the preservation of these locations at the forefront of everyone’s minds."

Luke said the group was not too disappointed: "It turned out to be a quiet evening - some whispering, bumps and bangs. But that's the way it goes sometimes.

"Overall it was a good night."