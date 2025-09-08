Parents discuss life one year on after tragic loss of teen daughter

L-R - Kibi's mum Michelle Barrett and stepmum Michelle Gardner.

The parents of a 16 year old girl from Caistor who was tragically found dead at home last year have been reflecting on their journey, finding new purpose in fundraising and charity work.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former De Aston School pupil Kibi Wade (Barrett), was found at her family home in Caistor on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Kibi left behind mum, Michelle Barrett, stepmum Michelle Gardener, sisters Julia, Tia and Nyah, and brothers Bray and Reuben and they have dedicated their last year to creating a legacy to Kibi through young people’s mental health support, awareness and fund raising events including a number of charity motorcycle rides which saw dozens of members of the motorcycle community, of which they are a part, come together and take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An inquest into Kibi’s death was opened last year but has remained adjourned for further investigation.

Kibi Wade (Barrett).

Mum Michelle Barrett, who lives in Waltham, said: “We have had a lot of people contact us wishing to help and be involved in our campaign to make a difference.”

Stepmum Michelle Gardner, who lives in Louth added: “We have recently even had an author contact us – it is quite humbling and we feel we can do something positive.”

They have organised a memorial ride to mark one year since Kibi’s death, attracting riders from as far as Birmingham and Yorkshire, and taken part in a Relay Riders UK ride in which a ‘Kibi bear’ mascot was passed from rider to rider around the country before being auctioned, raising £16,000 for Mental Health Motorbike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have been thankful for support from the teams behind Mental Health Motorbike and The Wishmakers Motorcycle Association, based in Norwich, where the family used to live. Mental Health Motorbike are a Facebook-based support group with mental health first aiders.

The Wishmakers even organised for Kibi’s younger sister Nyah, 14, to go to a Billy Eilish concert.

Mum Michelle recalls Kibi’s funeral was an “awful day”, but then over 70 motorcycle riders turned up to escort the hearse, coming from far and wide, led by a police motorcyclist.

She said they are still purposely keeping Kibi’s name alive to make sure mental health support for young people is given the resources and recognition it needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Young people in these formative years need good relationships and need to believe they are likeable young people.

"Part of our aim is to change things so there is more protection around social media and that people saying the wrong thing will face consequences.”

Both mums agreed that the charity work has kept them focussed and busy. “If the tragedy of Kibi’s passing can help others it makes it slightly easier to live with,” said stepmum Michelle.

They hope to repeat Kibi’s memorial ride next year, but in the meantime hope to recruit people with useful skills to create Kibi’s Memory – a charitable organisation to educate school pupils, teachers and parents on Kibi’s story and its implications, as well as offering signposting to support organisations who can listen to those with issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They need help with maintaining a website, contacts to get them into schools to explain to pupils in PSHE lessons and assemblies, or perhaps someone with mental health training.

You can contact them through their Kibi’s memory Facebook page or their website.