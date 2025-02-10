‘Paris here we come’ say two bar staff raising funds for charity

Sam and Will (right) meeting new friends along the way to Paris.

Two members of the bar staff at a Skegness pub are a few hundred miles closer to walking all the way to Paris for charity.

Will Sismey and Dionne Shore set off from The Lumley, where they work, to the French capital on Saturday, February 1.

They are taking on the mammoth challenge to raise funds for the Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre Comeback Appeal (see Lincolnshire World online) as well as the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboats Institution).

It couldn’t have come at a better time for the centre, which has been providing free seaside holidays to Derbyshire children in need since 1891 but sadly has been forced to launch its own appeal and call a pause on the seaside breaks this year due to lack of funds.

William, 28, whose mum Sally runs The Lumley and originally hails from Derby, volunteered to take on the 450-mile walk last year but delayed it when Dionne said she would like to go along too.

It’s estimated it will take them around four weeks to complete and Dionne has been busy getting sponsorship to stay at hotels and B&Bs along the way.

We caught up with Will on Sunday to see how they are progressing. He said: “We arrived at our hotel tonight and want to say thank you to Susan Royal who has paid for two hotels for us in London.

“We also met two runners down the Cambridge Guided Busways footpath which we walked down from Fen Drayton to Cambridge who went home and donated £26 on the JustGiving Page.

“Holiday Inn at Cambridge donated two free meals and free drinks for our whole stay while in Cambridge and the staff were lovely.

“The Old Bull Inn at Royston gave us a free room for the night and a free breakfast.

“We are having an amazing time and have meet some amazing people during this trip.

“We have had the night exploring London visiting Buckingham Palace and Big Ben, also went down China Town for something to eat."

Today theyare heading towards Croydon tomorrow and then down to Newhaven to catch the ferry.

Follow their journey on The Lumley Facebook page. To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com and search ‘William's fundraiser for Derbyshire Children's Holiday Centre’.