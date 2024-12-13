Parking payments by phone introduced to Sleaford

A new pay by phone option is on the way for drivers in NKDC car parks in Sleaford. Photo: NKDC

Drivers using council-run car parks in Sleaford will be able to pay to park through their mobile phone from next week.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As reported last week, North Kesteven District Council was working urgently to bring in a pay by phone option for motorists using its car parks due to ongoing issues with card payments caused by aging 3G technology in its ticket machines, as well as further issues with coin payments.

Now the new payment system is going live from Monday, December 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These new options of using a smartphone app, messaging or voice call have been advanced for the eight car park locations in response to intermittent but recurring difficulties in making card payment. They sit alongside continued cash and card payment options, says the council.

The APCOA Connect app can be downloaded onto phones now in readiness, from a trusted source like the App Store or Google Pay.

The council says that with easy-to-use step by step guidance posted on the parking machines, low-cost parking can be sorted within seconds. A further benefit is that extended stays can be easily managed through the app too, meaning that there’s no need to rush away from a café, bar, shop or salon, or to rush about if you get delayed or want to enjoy your leisure for longer.

Payment can also be arranged via a call or SMS messaging to the numbers provided or APCOA Connect’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be no transaction fees or additional charges passed on to customers choosing to use the app, as is generally the case.

Coun Mark Smith whose District Council Executive Board oversight includes car parks, said that introduction of the app and phone payment options brought parking provision in Sleaford in line with standards already enjoyed by shoppers, visitors and residents in most other places.

“We recognise and thank everybody for their patience and perseverance during the inconvenience and frustrations caused by faults and connection failures with our current machines, but by bringing forward these new modern and familiar payment options we are sure that we are providing a service that meets the needs of all users, whether or not they have cash or card with them.

“Steps have been taken to have new cash and card payment machines in place by the end of February; and together with this new phone option, our long-term low tariffs and further investment across our car parks I am confident that people will value the level of provision within Sleaford.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charges generally apply from 8am to 6pm Monday to Saturday, with Sundays, Bank Holidays and all evenings currently free. Throughout December there is free parking every Saturday in all seven North Kesteven District Council-owned carparks (but not in the town council’s Eastgate car park).

Currently the split of customers choosing cash or card payment is roughly equal, but it is known that as people generally carry less cash, phone payment options are increasingly popular.

Coun Smith thanked partners Lincolnshire County Council and APCOA, which holds the area’s parking enforcement contract, for advancing this solution.

The council reminds all drivers that regardless of preferred payment method all parking must be paid for, and so it is good practice to have a little loose change available in the car just in case. When a machine doesn’t accept payment the advice is to try an alternative if there is one in the car park, or now to try the app or call the number. Faults should be reported on 01529 414155.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parking charges start from 50p for two hours at the Brydone Way car park off Grantham Road, or 70p for up to an hour at Eastbanks, Cogglesford Mill, Station Road and Westgate.

On Monday, December 16, there will be some disruption and reduced capacity at Money’s Yard due to a programme of repairs scheduled to last one day only.

To see all of the Sleaford parking locations and standard tariffs go to: www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/parking

For more information about the APCOA Connect App see: www.apcoaconnect.com