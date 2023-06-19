Park's hard work pays off as defibrillator officially unveiled

​After months of hard work and fundraising, a brand new life-saving device has been officially unveiled at one of Horncastle and the Wolds’s top attractions.

Wolds Wildlife Park co-owner Tracy Walters (left) with John Marshall and events manger Sharron Tonge unveil the defibrillator. Photos: Holly Parkinson

​Wolds Wildlife Park has been fundraising to purchase a defibrillator for the park in case of a medical emergency, and on Saturday June 17) at their summer fair, their hard work paid off as the device was officially unveiled by radio presenter John Marshall.

Their campaign to bring the device to the park has seen a wide number of fundraisers taking place over the past several months, including a fundraising walk, numerous musical gigs, tombolas and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The defibrillator will be housed in a traditional red telephone box, which has been repaired and repurposed by Universal Coatings Ltd of Misterton, with the company doing the work for the park free of charge.

John Marshall unveils the defib.

Owner of the park, Andrew Riddell, said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who has helped us with the defibrillator, and we hope the park continues to grow and grow as well.”

And on Saturday and Sunday, the park’s team hosted their summer fair, with the defib being unveiled during Saturday’s festivities

Wolds Wildlife Park Sharron Tonge said it was brilliant to see all their hard work paying off:

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Every bit of money raised has been done by lots of people who have all played their part, and we’re so proud that it’s now officially opened.

WWP staff with John Marshall (second right).

"We hope that it is something we will never have to use, but it’s there if we need it and it’s such an important thing to have.”

As well as the grand unveiling of the defibrillator, the summer fair also saw plenty of stalls by local makers and businesses, a bouncy castle, face painting, music from the Silver Lions Ukelele band and performances from jive dancer Miss Charlotte Porter, with a good attendance on both days at the fair.

There are more exciting changes to come at the Wolds Wildlife Park, as work has begun to create a brand new restaurant, foyer, shop, and office area near the entrance to the park, which the team hope will be ready by Christmas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can follow all the latest updates from Wolds Wildlife Park at https://www.facebook.com/woldswildlifepark/

Mark Priestly feeds the lions.

Helen Curtis runs her Hely Handmade stall at the Wolds Wildlife Park Summer Fair.

Abigail Matthews, 2, receives a flower painting.

The Silver Lions Ukulele Band playing at the fair.

Enjoying a picnic at the park, from left: Emma Wiklo, Victoria Davies, Elenor Davies 2, Ruby Robinson 10 months, Katherine Robinson, and Lucas Robinson, 11.

Ruby, 10 months and Lucia, 3, enjoy the bouncy castle.

Victoria and Phil Macintosh on their Wonky Spoon stall.